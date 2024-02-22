Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 129,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

