Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowserve has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 162,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $43.64.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

