Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 290,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

