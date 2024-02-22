Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $181.24. 302,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,341. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $43,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

