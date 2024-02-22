Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

PANW stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.00. 4,654,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,314. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.39 and a 200-day moving average of $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

