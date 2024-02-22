Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.