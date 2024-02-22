AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $713,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 205,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,115. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

