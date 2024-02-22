Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.17. 1,630,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,156. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

