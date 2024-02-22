Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 146.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 459,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,650,000 after acquiring an additional 272,619 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.39 and a 200-day moving average of $275.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

