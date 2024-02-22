Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.59. 37,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,646. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

