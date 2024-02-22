Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

