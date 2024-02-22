River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.43. 379,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.31. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

