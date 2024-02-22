Optiver Holding B.V. Has $56.39 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585,009 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 14,942,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,948,859. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.