Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CPK traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

