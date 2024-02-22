Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Camping World Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 647,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,419. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camping World by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

