TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,413. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TrueBlue by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

