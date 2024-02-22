Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 432 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 204,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

