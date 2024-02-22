Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.15

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 195122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.