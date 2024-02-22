Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 1,717,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717,491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 11,926,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,521,096. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

