Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 282,161 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,161 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.07% of Smith & Nephew worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 332,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

