Optiver Holding B.V. Lowers Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,535,000. Finally, Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $12,779,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,209. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.