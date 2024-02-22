Optiver Holding B.V. Lowers Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,535,000. Finally, Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $12,779,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,209. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Stories
