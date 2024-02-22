Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,274. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,000.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

