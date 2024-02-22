Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 386,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 6.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,392 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 582,916 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,136,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS KJUL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

