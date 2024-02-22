Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

CNA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.