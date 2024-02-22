Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 18,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 1,110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 934.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,244.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 877,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,938,000 after purchasing an additional 812,393 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,098,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 861.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 428,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 126,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.