Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. 35,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

