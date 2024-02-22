Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 7,093 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,616. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.