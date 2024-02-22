Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.38 on Thursday, reaching $508.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.81. The firm has a market cap of $393.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $509.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.