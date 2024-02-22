UMA Achieves Market Cap of $304.62 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $304.62 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00007524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,111,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,380,277 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

