Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $973.10 million and $486.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,203,859 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

