Head-To-Head Survey: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.00 -$18.02 million ($0.32) N/A Oblong $5.48 million 0.52 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jianpu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -4.68% -11.21% -4.97% Oblong -102.05% -80.39% -60.73%

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats Oblong on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.