TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRTX. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 88.22. The company has a market cap of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.06. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.