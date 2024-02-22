AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 691,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,815. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.