SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.06. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 17,123,515 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,833 shares of company stock worth $800,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

