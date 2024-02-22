Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $24.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 428,242 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $36,288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 989,028 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

