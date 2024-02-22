Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $131.97. 559,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.83.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

