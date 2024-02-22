Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $73.28

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.28, but opened at $70.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 274,889 shares changing hands.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

