Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.87. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3,613,313 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Sunrun Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after buying an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

