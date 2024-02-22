Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $74.87

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.87, but opened at $61.20. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 5,988 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $761.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.