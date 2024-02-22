Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.00. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 944,622 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.