Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.00. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 4,134,764 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

