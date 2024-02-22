American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

American States Water Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 87,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,404. American States Water has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American States Water

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.