American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.
American States Water Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 87,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,404. American States Water has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.
American States Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
