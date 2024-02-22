Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.55. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 6,613,681 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

