Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $48.78

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.78, but opened at $52.25. Wayfair shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 2,749,032 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

