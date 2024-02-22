Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.36. Primo Water shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 392,798 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $6,613,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,823,000 after purchasing an additional 325,134 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.