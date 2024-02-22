Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $22.75. Fiverr International shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 798,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Trading Down 14.1 %

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

