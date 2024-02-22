Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 44,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,990 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:NEM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

