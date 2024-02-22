Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $50.17

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $48.11. Granite Construction shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 60,943 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,870,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

