Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $32.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 703,354 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.