ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,861,355 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

